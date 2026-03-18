RESCUE with Michael Capuzzo

RESCUE with Michael Capuzzo

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Darren Amaral's avatar
Darren Amaral
1d

My wife and I are the happy parents of Brody the 11 year old corgi that Dr Carr treated. We were both amazed by the results. This killed the tumor and the legs that extended internally, all came out and healed over. Brody had no pain and is back to his happy go lucky self.

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Mary Beth Pfeiffer's avatar
Mary Beth Pfeiffer
16h

The fabulous Curious Outlier sent me testimonials from people who used chlorine dioxide for cancer. https://curioushumanproductions.substack.com/p/can-chlorine-dioxide-cure-cancer

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