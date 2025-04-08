Will Fauci pay for his crimes? Joe Rogan, the world’s most popular podcaster, interviewed RFK Jr. about Anthony Fauci’s crimes on June 15, 2023, episode #1999 , an example of the new media that put Trump in the White House and is bent on exposing Fauci. “Holy f***ing s***! “ Rogan said on a podcast about RFK Jr.’s book, The Real Anthony Fauci . “There's some stuff in that, that is 100% verifiable truth and it's crazy!" (Image credit: sportskeeda ).

One of the problems with America’s Cold Civil War over the news today, which tragically finds us more ideologically divided from family and friends than we ever were in the hot Civil War, is that the Utopian globalist project commands economic, political, and social/media propaganda power in more than 200 countries for the first time in history. This has enabled our elites to commit crimes and get away with them at unthinkable scale. It’s hard for a self-satisfied yet completely ignorant modern reader, ie., New York Times reader, to face that Mao, Alexander the Great, Stalin, Atilla the Hun, et. al still walk among us, now wearing suits and ties and shameless public servant smiles.

Even by that standard of massive denial, the news in Sarasota, Florida, the idyllic sun-splashed city on the Gulf of Mexico Gulf of America, was outrageous. Nobody in town knew it until Sarasota Observer editor and our RESCUE partner Matt Walsh spoke out in an editorial in his newspaper and here, titled “Serious Questions for Fauci.” The densely reported opinion column led to thoughtful and passionate letters to the editor and commentary and a victory for free speech, the most important freedom of all. The fight for free speech in one town is a reminder why authoritarians are right to fear editorials, tweets, and letters to the editor more than tanks and armed coups.

Here’s how it went down. In Sarasota, the gatekeepers of culture proudly announced that Dr. Anthony Fauci, who is now touring the country collecting $100,000 for “inspirational” speeches, would be appearing one week from today in Sarasota. The venue for the April 14 talk is the Ringling College’s distinguished Town Hall speaker series at the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, which has hosted Tony Bennett, Diana Ross, Itzhak Perlman, Jerry Seinfeild, and the Broadway cast of Hamilton.

The Town Hall series is Sarasota’s big-time, can’t-miss event, remarkable for a city of 57,000, that recently hosted speakers Glen Close and Rob Gronkowski (Tom Brady’s favorite target “Gronk,” for your sports illiterates). Over the years it has featured everyone from George W. Bush and Dick Cheney to Ken Burns and Shaquille O’Neil (“Shaq,” folks).

The Town Hall website proudly hails its accomplishment in landing Dr. Fauci, the “world-renowned infectious disease specialist” whose career as Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases made him “trusted advisor to 7 U.S. Presidents.”

It also boasts that “Dr. Fauci’s impact…covered 50 years of public service, and touched billions of lives.” Nothing about saving lives. I can tell you as a science writer and longtime student of the psychopathic mind that if Fauci generated or approved this press-release language it’s absolutely classic mockery from the murdering mind that takes sadistic pleasure in controlling hidden history and its ironic expression.

Touched billions of lives, indeed. Yes, that’s the same Dr. Anthony Fauci about whom ex-CDC director Dr. Robert Redfield said on the November 14, 2024 Dana Parish Podcast that covid was “intentionally engineered as part of a biodefense program” (44:30), a crime of unprecedented reach orchestrated by the little truth-dodging immunologist. Redfield has also said HHS Secretary RFK Jr. “got everything right” in his book, which lays more deaths at Fauci’s feet than all modern thugs, and that would include Hitler, except Mao and Stalin.

The editor of the Sarasota newspaper, a longtime fan of Town Hall speeches but of free speech and government accountably moreso, sat down at his laptop and banged out a scathing editorial, the first of its kind we have seen from the free mainstream press. “Serious Questions for Fauci” demanded that Dr. Anthony Fauci answer a barrage of straight-up questions about his willfully dishonest role in the pandemic.

Walsh’s editorial prompted impassioned thumbs-ups and thumbs-downs and more graphic responses on RESCUE, and sharp-tongued division among the readers of the Sarasota Observer. We’ve reprinted some below, both letters to the Observer editor as well as a sampling of commentary from RESCUE’s readers, which we encourage you to read in full under comments.

RESCUE readers thought Walsh’s editorial was the best examination of Fauci’s corruption they’d ever read. They put forth more stories, analysis, opinion, and data exposing Fauci. They dwelled on what could possibly be Fauci’s just punishment under heaven, or in the opposite direction. They suggested time-honored proposals like a “hang him!,” and the oft-recommended never-ending work crew duty under a toxic boss, Satan. There were thoughtful essays by PhD psychiatrists and virologists, and something about letting Fauci loose naked and covered with honey through a wild boar forrest. Hmmm. If Ted Lasso were here, he’d say, “Free speech! Power to the people! Love it!” We do.

Tyrants fear free speech like glaciers tremble at warm raindrops. During the public debate over his editorial, Walsh learned that no reporters will be allowed to attend Fauci’s April 14 speech to hear him speak or ask him any questions, no less serious ones at a traditional pre-lecture press conference. This is a shameful break with tradition by the distinguished forty-four-year-old speaker series.

Fauci’s effort at censorship and narrative control in Sarasota is not surprising; the man takes in oxygen and exhales propaganda. The Watergate axiom, “It’s not the crime, it’s the coverup,” certainly doesn’t apply to him. Fauci’s coverup was and is as monstrous as any of his crimes.

Let us count three of the ways. As Elie Wiesel, Holocaust survivor and Nobel laureate, often said in his writings and speeches:“For the dead and the living, we must bear witness,” and “Let us never forgot what happened.”

Fauci’s unprecedented power to shape global public health policy, global news, social media, and U.S. elite conversation denied life-saving covid treatments to millions who died needlessly. Fauci’s method was to fraudulently attack and marginalize the most renowned covid clinicians and researchers like Peter McCullough of the Baylor University Medical Center, Pierre Kory of the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine, and Paul Marik of Eastern Virginia Medical School, whose treatment and prevention protocols protected and healed millions of people and ended the pandemic elsewhere in the world.

Fauci pushed knowingly toxic and deadly mRNA vaccines into billions of arms while he collected pharma royalties. His method was to attack and marginalize all the highly credentialed scientific critics of untested mRNA vaccines and to bury Pfizer’s and Moderna’s and the government’s own records of millions of vaccine injuries and hundreds of thousands of deaths in the U.S. alone.

Fauci enforced the catastrophic lockdown regime, crushing generations of built-up small businesses and the minds and hearts of the young, by attacking and marginalizing renowned epidemiologists Jay Bhattacharya of Stanford University, Sunetra Gupta of Oxford Univeristy, and Martin Kulldorff of Harvard University and their October 4, 2020 Great Barrington Declaration (GBD).

The GBD, which attracted nearly one million signatories including thousands of scientists and doctors, proposed an end to the devastating, evidence-free, total society lockdowns, creepily pioneered by the Chinese Communist Party. It recommended instead an immediate return to the traditional, most effective method of controlling disease outbreaks by isolating vulnerable populations like the elderly for “focused protection,” while allowing the rest of society to resume normal life to build herd immunity.

That sound, scientific, popular proposal by esteemed Stanford, Oxford, and Harvard scholars and doctors so alarmed NIH Director Dr. Francis Collins that he called on his co-conspirator Dr. Fauci to shut it down immediately, according to emails revealed by a FOIA request and reported by The Wall Street Journal.

“This proposal from the three fringe epidemiologists . . . seems to be getting a lot of attention – and even a co-signature from Nobel Prize winner Mike Leavitt at Stanford. There needs to be a quick and devastating published take down of its premises,” Dr. Collins wrote to Fauci. “Is it underway?”

“These researchers weren’t fringe and neither was their opposition to quarantining society,” The Wall Street Journal reported. “Dr. Fauci replied to Dr. Collins that the takedown was underway.” The takedown, the Journal reported, included planted hit jobs at Wired magazine, The Nation, the prestigious British medical journal The Lancet, and a Collins-Fauci media blitz that included The Washington Post, network interviews, and many others.

Fauci controlling the media in a single, medium-sized market like Sarasota shows the breadth of his psychopathic need to control all information and fear of exposure.

For the worm has turned. President Trump vows a return to free speech that would send the Faucis of the world scurrying for the kitchen cabinets like bugs when the light flips on. U.S. Senator Rand Paul has been calling for Fauci to wear orange rather than honey since last year.

“If you happened to walk in the Capitol on Jan 6, you might get 10 years in prison,” Rand wrote on Musk’s X/Twitter, a sentiment routinely banned by prior Twitter ownership. “But if you’re responsible for funding research that led to a pandemic and killed 15 million people, and then you lied about it to Congress, then nothing happens to you…His wealth went from $7M to $12M during the pandemic. He got a $1M prize from a private foundation. Anthony Fauci lied to Congress and the bottom line is he deserves to be in prison.”

Fauci’s most powerful critic, RFK Jr., is now HHS director. Dr. Bhattacharya, who Fauci made a martyr of corrupted health agencies, is now head of the NIH, which would have made him Fauci’s boss. The media Fauci powerfully leveraged as his personal mouthpiece lost much of its power to shape the narrative of history with Trump’s re-election and the ascension to power of RFK. The common wisdom, pronounced in despair by elite gatekeeper the Atlantic magazine, is “Joe Rogan is the mainstream media now.” And Rogan, our wild common-man Walter Cronkite for a Jacksonian commoner’s age, doesn’t sagely intone about the news each day like Uncle Walter, “And that’s the way it is…” Rogan, a kickboxer with numerous Taekwondo championships, shouts like a man in a house fire, “Holy f***ing s***!”

“The truth is incontrovertible,” Churchill said. “Malice may attack it, ignorance may deride it, but in the end, there it is.” We prefer, “They can run but they can’t hide.” Thank you for reading and sharing our new reform journalism movement, and special thanks to paying subscribers who join us in supporting and telling the world’s most important untold story, including the world’s greatest doctors and other heroes of our time. You won’t want to miss the stories we have coming in the pipeline.

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR and COMMENTARY in response to Matt Walsh’s editorial, “Serious Questions for Fauci.”

From Martin Luther King to Thomas Paine and the common man, Thomas Jefferson is one of many Americans who greased the wheels of democracy by writing letters to the editor. Jefferson is seen here in this iconic 1940 illustration by N.C. Wyeth (Andrew’s father), penning the Declaration of Independence in his cramped Philadelphia quarters.

Letters to The Sarasota Observer:

‘Quite appalling’ to call Dr. Fauci ‘dishonest’

I read with interest but also curiosity your convictions that the RJK Jr. book should be regarded as the gospel on these subjects.

He titles it as well to garner interest in his agenda of retrospectively breaking down a fast-moving, complicated time to fit criticisms based on things/publications/opinions he brings together as “facts.”

Just amassing a like-minded group of followers do not authenticate information into the factual category of truth; studies with culled information from many individuals with like-agendas are not necessarily all reputable or with scientific merit.

This book was written years ago, and the reviews that really break it down are not very favorable.

Please have some open mindedness.

The scientific community at large regards COVID vaccines as not perfect but certainly contributing to saved lives.

Furthermore, I find it quite appalling to take in this trove of information hook, line and sinker and summarily label Fauci as irrefutably “dishonest.” That certainly tries to negate a long career in public service for world good regarded by most of his peers as outstanding and without reproach.

LARRY MENDELOW M.D., WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY SCHOOL OF MEDICINE, ST. LOUIS / LONGBOAT KEY

Editor responds:

RFK Jr.’s book can be taken as fact or full of inaccuracies and false statements, depending most likely on where you lined up during the pandemic.

Our questions essentially are asking Dr. Fauci to reply to or refute the evidence, facts, information and accusations that RFK presents.

As for Dr. Fauci’s dishonesty, there was ample evidence reported from all over the world of the effectiveness of hyroxychloroquine and ivermectin on COVID during the pandemic.

The mainstream media overwhelmingly ignored it, but there were plenty of physicians and other non-mainstream media outlets reporting on successful outcomes from the use of those two drugs.

Based on his recorded comments, Dr. Fauci was aware of this; and yet he consistently, dogmatically and persistently discredited them and said there was no evidence they worked. It wasn’t stupidity that made him say that.

What is the truth? If RFK is wrong, if the FLCCC doctors were wrong, show us, convince us. That’s what Americans want to know. ~ MW

Fauci speaking fees should go to victims

I was so delighted to come across on Substack the Observer Opinion column, “Serious questions for Fauci.”

It has my stomach turning in unspeakable disgust to see that the man who somehow commanded a higher salary than even the president, despite being so obviously responsible for the deaths of hundreds of thousands of Americans, now commands $100,000 or more for an hour’s speaking performance that will most likely be no more informative than his late 2022 deposition performance entailing 174 uses of the reply “I do not recall.” (Source: WPDE-TV, Florence, S.C.)

Or his three-year-ago performance where he appeared to perjure himself on C-Span in reply to questioning by Sen. Rand Paul in a Senate hearing on his role and the U.S. government’s role in the nation’s failed COVID response.

I was so happy to read Dr. Peter McCullough’s comment. He is one of the four or five truly prominent, life-saving doctors in the entire country during the COVID era, all of whom have had their medical careers reduced to ashes in large part because of pressure by Dr. Anthony Fauci and others.

Fauci stands so personally responsible for one of the greatest horrors ever inflicted on humanity! Yet he is feted like a hero by a totally ignorant public, many of whom may have even lost either their health or their ability to function, or even one or more of their loved ones, to his almost unimaginable evil!

I began distrusting him and the soon-to-come vaccine cult, including the incredibly greedy Bill Gates, by March of 2020! The reasons were so clearly obvious!

Unfortunately, any responses from Fauci during his upcoming lecture of the Ringling College Town Hall Lecture Series will furnish no answers of any more substance than he has already honed during all his previous late career and post career speaking engagements.

Any speaking fees given to him should instead be awarded to some teacher or soldier or policeman who sits alone at home, alive but horribly vaccine injured, trying to put their life together after being mandated to take Fauci’s mandated vaccine.

Thank you for a great and courageous public service!

JIM SANTAGATA, SIESTA KEY

RFK Jr. is ‘a garbage human’

I’ve never ever had cause to use the term “garbage human.” Until your most recent editorial.

RFK Jr. is a garbage human. Dozens of extramarital affairs, his conquests carefully documented, to such an extent that it drove his wife to suicide. His own family, those who know him best, completely disavowed him. He was described as a predator, and given that history, who could disagree?

Not to mention his disturbing habit of using a blender to purée small chicks and mice for the birds of prey that he keeps, putting on quite the show it seems, for his younger cousins.

No wonder his family came to distance themselves.

But not you, Mr. Walsh. You’ve elevated this garbage human to the level of our esteemed Dr. Fauci, who was the trusted face of the U.S. response to COVID.

I remember COVID. Hundreds of thousands dying without any effective treatments or vaccines. Dr. Fauci almost single-handedly saw us through that darkness.

Meanwhile, the garbage human, no doubt, was notching another tryst.

ERIC CAPELLARI, SARASOTA

Two problems with essay: so-called facts and timing

There are two problems with Matt Walsh’s March 20 Opinion essay regarding Dr. Anthony Fauci’s upcoming appearance at the Ringling College Town Hall Lecture Series: facts and timing.

On the former, I would start with the continued lack of support for ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine by the Robert Kennedy Jr-led CDC and FDA. Their current websites deny the efficacy of both treatments (even while other government websites have been dutifully scrubbed or eliminated).

Comparing mortality rates of a group of countries, including Senegal and Saudi Arabia against a massive, ground-zero country like ours is not good statistical work. And Dr. Peter McCullough, a cardiologist, is on record as saying that one COVID vaccine forever inoculates a recipient (yet he’s also a vaccine skeptic).

All I can say to that is, I wish!

Finally, note Dr. Fauci’s quote to Congress last year: “I have always said, and will say now, I keep an open mind as to what the origin [of Covid-19] is.”

This is supported by an email to a CDC colleague produced for the public record.

Please note I did not go into all 33 suggestive questions, that was enough for me. I just saw this one, too, an estimate in the essay that the vaccine itself caused half as many deaths that COVID did in America. The actual—Kennedy-CDC-supported—number is closer to 100, often due to blood clot issues, not 500,000.

And I believe the leading questions, fraught with misleading information, are terribly timed. I suppose when else could he produce suggested/suggestive questions, but the full-page essay, replete with pictures of the RFK book and Dr. Fauci in a mask, prior to attendance, does a disservice to open dialogue.

I wish I could attend the lecture, but for those who do, surely Dr. Fauci will be challenged. Please hear him out and listen to experts in the actual field.

And please, please use a Kennedy-department approved medication if you catch COVID-19 or other virus!

JUSTIN BULLION, LONGBOAT KEY

Commentary from RESCUE:

I would not just blame Fauci

I would not just blame Fauci. When you do a deep dive into Ralph Baric you can see that the real nuts and bolts of GOF was done in the Chapel Hill Lab in North Carolina. Wuhan was a dead-leg in order to cirumvent the GOF moratorium. And it was Baric who signed over the Material Transfer of his work, to Moderna and Fauci....

As to money. Easy. Funnelled through USAID > Ecohealth, with Peter Daszak a willing accomplice, and then out like a spider-web, but the master mind was Baric, who had already ascertained in 1994 - 1999, that coronavirus in rabbits caused myocraditis and ECG changes.

Fauci was the organising orchestrator.

HILLARY BUTLER, a grandmother

The Most Important Question for Fauci

The first and most important question is: why were you in charge of the response to a public health issue and not the head of the CDC, the primary public health institute for the country?! I got in trouble for calling Fauci a bureaucrat, which he has been since 1984. I said he's not a scientist or medical doctor he's a bureaucrat. The CDC is the leading public health institute and should have headed the response effort not a bureaucrat.

JENNIFER SMITH, PhD, Smith’s Virology Blog

These are clear cut crimes against humanity. Until Fauci is prosecuted, there will be no justice for the profound criminal conduct of this dangerous man. Instead, he's paid $100,000 to share his lies and misinformation. This is pure evil and madness.

MICHELLE RABIN, PhD., Musing of a Retired Shrink

So many still in denial

Hard to accept this level of "sheepdom". When the going gets rough, no one is coming to save you. Be knowledgeable and save yourself, your famiky.

Like RFK, please cite. So many still in denial...

MARY ANN BIERMEIER, M.Ed., Riverbend Studios

Excerpt from “Fauci at the Mic (Parody of Casey at the Bat)”

…And Gates, subduing laughter, scrawled propaganda on the wall;

And when the dust had lifted, and they saw what had occurred,

Lockdowns were in lockstep and injections were secured

Then from six psychotic throats a lusty yell did linger;

For the seething masses bought the nonsense hook, line, & sinker

Joy rumbled through the WEF, confidence kindled with new vigor

For who knew wicked scumbags could so inspire and deliver

Their lies found their marks like arrows discharged from their trigger

And Fauci, mighty Fauci, was now advancing with his quiver

There was ease in Fauci's manner as he stepped in to advise;

There was pride in Fauci's bearing and a boast lit Fauci’s eyes.

And when, responding to the cheers, he lightly doffed his mask

No monster in the WHO could doubt the charm of that broadcast

Ten million ears were straining as he spun his twisted fable

Double masking, triple testing were all on that tinpot's table

Business closures, churches shuttered, plus some social distance

“Are what’s needed from you all to end this prisoner existence”

And while the writhing fraudster ground these lies into those brains

Faux fear flashed on Fauci’s face as he forewarned of the next strain

As this auditory pestilence came hurtling through the room,

And as Fauci stands reciting it, there, in mock terrified doom

Into the minds of children this dread unheeded sped

“The schools must close”, said Fauci. “Oh Yes!” those children said.

From the couches packed with people, there went up a muffled roar,

Like the beating of the storm-waves on a stern and distant shore;

“Kill him! Kill that Fauci” shouted a parent in the crowd;

And it's likely they’d have killed him had not Fauci said aloud:

“Two weeks is all we’re asking to flatten the infection curve”

Oh, nowhere in this favoured land is liberty shining brightly,

McFerrin’s is the only band playing, and no hearts are taking it lightly

Yes, somewhere globalists are dancing, but nowhere children shout

No, there is no joy outside WEFville - Dr. Fauci just spoke out

TRITORCH, Out Here on the Perimeter