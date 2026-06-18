RESCUE with Michael Capuzzo

RESCUE with Michael Capuzzo

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Jenna McCarthy's avatar
Jenna McCarthy
2d

Wow, Mary Beth. Thank you for bravely sharing this! Here's hoping others will do the same.

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Bob Thrasher's avatar
Bob Thrasher
2dEdited

Jim Humble (an earlier pioneer of CDS) used CD in Africa for malaria and that was shut down. Publicity might bring an end to these efforts. Pharma doesn't want CDS to be shown to consistently work anywhere.

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