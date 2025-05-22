RESCUE with Michael Capuzzo

RESCUE with Michael Capuzzo

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Warrior's avatar
Warrior
20h

Followed Dr. Demallo throughout CoVid. He is American trained, but practices in India where doctors can practice a lot more freely. My perspective is he was very savvy.

Moreover, Ivermectin, Mebendazole or Fenbendazole. ARE curing cancer and saving lives.

Follow Dr. William Makis (oncologist) for more. He is literally the current world leader by many of his patients with an approx 70 percent success rate.

Best in Health.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Delred's avatar
Delred
20h

Very well written and balanced article.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
16 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Michael Capuzzo & Teresa Capuzzo
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture