Popular memes cast Fauci as Faust. Delacroix painted "Mephistopheles Appearing to Faust," and Grok, at our request, imagined a modern Mephistopheles coming for Fauci's soul.

FROM RESCUE: According to Dr. Robert Redfield, the CDC director during the covid-19 pandemic, Dr. Anthony Fauci has 20 million deaths “on his head” for suppressing early treatment, censoring and demonizing the brilliant doctors who saved millions of lives all over the world, enforcing known murderous hospital treatments with ventilators and remdesivir (aka “run death is near”), and globally unleashing the deadly spike protein in the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines on billions of unsuspecting innocents—all in exchange for untold wealth and power. RFK Jr., Redfield has recently said, “was right about everything.”

Everything adds up to an unthinkable, and ongoing, crime against humanity. You can look it up in RFK’s book The Real Dr. Fauci: Bill Gates, Big Pharma, and the Global War on Democracy and Public Health, which documents this case irrefutably. It’s the most important book of the 21st Century.

Who will hold Dr. Fauci to account as he takes his perverse keynote-speech victory lap, charging $100,000 for “motivational” talks like the one he’s scheduled to make in Sarasota, Florida, on April 14?

Matt Walsh, that’s who. I worked with Matt at The Miami Herald before he went on to Forbes as a business writer and then, with his late wife Lisa, founded a Florida empire of prize-winning weekly newspapers. The bowtie-wearing old-school editor-in-chief demands accountability of public officials like Fauci and is a partner here at Rescue. Please support our work to get the truth out as we are the only mainstream journalists willing and able to do the job the New York Times, et. al are intellectually and morally unable to do. ~ Michael Capuzzo

To their credit, the organizers of the Ringling College Town Hall Lecture Series over the decades have attracted as speakers some of the most powerful and influential world leaders in modern times.

That is quite extraordinary for a small arts college and its library association in the minor market of Sarasota, Florida.

As many longtime Town Hall attendees know, however, more often than not these world and national leaders seldom reveal, or have revealed, inner-circle details and never-been-told newsworthy information. For obvious reasons, to an extent.

What’s more, attendees also have witnessed speakers such as John Brennan and James Comey avoid addressing what the audiences really wanted to hear—the truth.

On April 14, the Town Hall audience should expect more of the same—more obfuscation and evasion—when Dr. Anthony Fauci takes the stage. He has been the master of dishonest discourse over the past five years.

Indeed, among the most accomplished doctors and scientists from around the world agree unequivocally that the following is true:

Dr. Anthony Fauci is the, or one of the, most deceptive and dishonest American public servants in modern history. The evidence is irrefutable.

HHS Secretary Robert F Kennedy Jr. and a team of lawyers present documented evidence in their book, The Real Anthony Fauci, which we urge you to read. Likewise, similar evidence is documented in The Pfizer Papers, by Naomi Wolf and Amy Kelly, another book worth reading.

Dr. Peter McCullough, the nation’s most published physician in the field of kidney-cardiac disease and a pioneer in creating effective non-vaccine, life-saving treatments for COVID-19, told us:

“Of the 1.2 million Americans who died with COVID-19, it’s my estimate 85% could’ve been saved by early treatment protocols that Dr. Anthony Fauci strongly suppressed.

“To make matters worse, Fauci was a relentless promoter of the disastrous COVID-19 vaccines . . . Sadly, we have between 550,000 to 600,000 Americans who have died as a result of COVID-19 vaccination. Fauci, in my view, is guilty of two crimes: fraud and mass negligent homicide.”

Dr. Tess Lawrie, CEO of the World Council for Health in the United Kingdom and often called “The Conscience of Medicine” for her research integrity, said of Fauci in an email to us:

“His reign at NIAID, marked by deep deception and an apparent anti-human ideology, has harmed the health of millions of Americans and of billions of people worldwide.

“However, he was not acting alone. Dr. Fauci and others complicit in this long-standing deception, must be held accountable for the damage done, as transparency, truth and justice must ultimately prevail.”

So, after Dr. Fauci delivers his lecture to the Town Hall audience April 14, rather than lob him the usual, non-confrontational questions during the Q&A session, we have composed 33 detailed questions to which Fauci owes answers to the world and American people.

We’re publishing 17 of the questions on this page. To read all 33, go to YourObserver.com/Opinion.

Wuhan & lockdowns

1) Why did you deny your/NIH’s role in the gain of function research associated with SARS-CoV-2?

2) Why did you so vehemently deny the Wuhan lab leak “theory”—now considered to be a fact—when all evidence showed it was most likely that COVID got introduced into the human population?

3) Why did you recommend universal masking when you knew it was ineffective for preventing transmission of viruses, especially since you had previously admitted that?

4) Why did you recommend social distancing when it had no scientific basis and was only based on a high school science experiment by a New Mexican teenager?

5) Why did you support closing schools, as well, downplay the mental and educational fallout to children, knowing the minuscule risk of COVID to that age group, as well as the extremely small risk of them transmitting it to other age groups?

6) Why didn’t you support targeted care for the most at risk groups instead of applying it to the general population who was at far less risk?

Failure of health agencies

7) Robert F. Kennedy Jr., in The Real Anthony Fauci, wrote that not once in your press briefings from March to May 2020 did you ever instruct Americans how to bolster their immune response to COVID. Not once did you mention avoiding tobacco, to get plenty of sunlight, maintain adequate Vitamin D levels, lose weight or avoid sugar, soft drinks, processed foods and chemical residues, all of which amplify inflammation and compromise your immune responses.

Nor did you advise the use of zinc, which has been a widely peer-reviewed antidote to viral replication. Said Dr. Pierre Kory, a widely acclaimed critical care specialist: “It is absolutely shocking that he recommended no outpatient care, not even Vitamin D despite the fact he takes it himself and much of the country is Vitamin D deficient.”

Why did you not advise Americans of these steps?

8) By Sept. 30, 2021, the U.S., with 4% of the world’s population, suffered 14.5% of total COVID deaths worldwide—2,107 per 1,000,000.

Now consider the following comments:

Dr. McCullough told Robert F. Kennedy Jr.: “Using repurposed drugs (e.g. ivermectin, hydroxychloroquine), we could have ended this pandemic by May 2020 and saved 500,000 American lives.”

What’s more, Drs. Ryan Cole, David Brownstein, Harvey Risch, Kory, and McCullough, all FLCCC front-line COVID specialists, “independently told me (RFK) the same thing. The relentless malpractice of deliberately withholding early effective COVID treatments, of forcing the use of toxic remdesivir, may have unnecessarily killed up to 500,000 Americans in hospitals.”

How do you respond to these statements?

9) Dr. Kory: “The outcome we should have been trying to prevent is hospitalizations. You don’t just sit around and wait for an infected patient to become ill. Dr. Fauci’s treatment strategies all began once all these under-medicated patients were hospitalized. By that time, it was too late for many of them. It was insane. It was perverse. It was unethical.”

Please comment on Dr. Kory’s statements.

10) Drs. McCullough and Kory told RFK our national public health leaders failed to perform the essential duty of a public health regulator during modern pandemics: “To publish the best early treatment protocols on NIH’s website and then establish communication lines call centers to foster consultation and information sharing; broadcast and update the latest remedies and continually escalate public knowledge about the most successful strategies.”

Why did you or the NIH not do that?

11) Did you ever disclose to the American public that NIH under your watch had invested $6 billion in taxpayer money into the Moderna vaccine and that your agency was a co-owner of the patents and stood to collect royalties?

If not, why not. If so, when did you disclose that?

12) Why did you not see this relationship as an obvious conflict of interest to be shared with the American people?

Discrediting hydroxychloroquine

13) How do you explain that after hydroxychloroquine had been used worldwide safely for 65 years, on June 15, 2020—even after multiple studies in China, Finland, Canada and Saudi Arabia showed the efficacy of hydroxychloroquine in treating COVID—the FDA sent out an alert saying hydroxychloroquine is dangerous and that it required a level of monitoring only available at hospitals?

14) RFK reported how the World Health Organization and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation financed and were behind studies in which lethal doses of hydroxychloroquine were administered to people, rather than administered the standard treatment dose.

RFK reported that hydroxychloroquine was administered in these tests to subjects who already were critically ill with comorbidities instead of administering the drug in the early onset of covid, which was the recommended protocol at the time.

What evidence do you have to refute that these studies were deliberately intended to show that hydroxychloroquine was ineffective?

15) In March 2020 HHS asked the nation’s large pharmaceutical companies to donate 63 million doses of hydroxychloroquine and 2 million of chloroquine—more than enough to supply virtually every gerontology ward patient in America—to the Strategic National Stockpile.

Why was this done—even though you and others knew the drug was safe?

16) On May 22, 2020, the two most prestigious scientific journals in the world, the Lancet and the New England Journal of Medicine, published results of studies by an obscure Illinois company, Surgisphere Corp., proclaiming hydroxychloroquine ineffective.

Then, in a May 27, 2020, interview with CNN, you stated about hydroxychloroquine “the scientific data is really quite evident now about the lack of efficacy.”

Shortly thereafter, these studies were exposed as fraudulent and became regarded as “the most momentous fraud in the history of scientific publishing.”

But even after this scandal was exposed, and the journals retracted their articles, RFK says you let the lie stand that hydroxychlorquine was ineffective.

Instead of launching an investigation into this fraud and publicly apologizing, RFK says, “you and the medical establishment simply ignored the wrongful conduct and persevered in your plan to deny global population access to life-saving hydroxychloroquine.”

Why did you do that—even though you knew that hydroxychloroquine was effective when it was administered early in the onset of COVID?

17) Why did you persist in discrediting hydroxychloroquine? You kept declaring that no clinical trials indicated its efficacy, while at the same time you did not disclose that none of the trials used as the basis for that conclusion involved giving the medication in the first five to seven days after the onset of COVID, when the drug is most effective.

Instead all of the trials to which you referred targeted patients who were already sick enough to be hospitalized.

How do you explain this obvious deception?

18) The Philippines, Poland, Israel, Turkey, Spain, Italy, Saudi Arabia, Senegal, Nigeria, Ethiopia, Mozambique, Niger, Congo, Ivory Coast, Bangladesh, Senegal, Pakistan, Serbia, Nigeria and Ukraine, among other nations, all allowed access to hydroxychloroquine.

According to court filings by attorney Andrew Schlafly, who represented the Association of American Physicians and Surgeons, “The mortality rate from COVID-19 in these countries that allowed access to hydroxychloroquine is only 1/10 the mortality rate in countries where there has been interference with this medication such as the United States.”

And yet you, the public health agencies, and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation persisted in denying Americans access to this drug. Will you admit and acknowledge that with all of the worldwide data that existed in 2020, you, in fact, knew the drug was effective?

Furthermore, will you admit you, the HHS, FDA, the WHO, the Gates Foundation and major pharmaceutical companies all participated in an intentional campaign to discredit hydroxychloroquine, even though all of you knew that it was effective in treating the early onset of COVID in 2020?

If your answer is you will not admit that, how can you convince us that you are not lying?

19) On Page 34 of The Real Anthony Fauci, it says: In June 2020, “noting more than 50 hydroxychloroquine studies, Dr. Meryl Nass, who has extensively studied hydroxychloroquine, said, “If people were treated prophylactically with this drug using only two tablets weekly as is done in some areas and some occupational groups in India, there would probably be at least 50% fewer cases after exposure.”

What’s more, beginning June 27, 2020, Dr. Nass began a list of deceptive strategies that “the Fauci/Pharma/Gates cartel” used to control the narrative on hydroxychloroquine and deny Americans access to this effective remedy.

The list grew to 58 separate strategies. “It is remarkable,” she observed, how “a large series of events, taking place over the past months produced a unified message about hydroxychloroquine and produced similar policies about the drug in the U.S., Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and Western Europe. The message is that generic, inexpensive, hydroxychloroquine (costing only $1 to produce a full course) is dangerous.”

You repeatedly insisted you would not allow hydroxychloroquine for COVID-19 until its efficacy was proven in randomized, double blind placebo studies. And yet, you did not commission trials to study the early use of hydroxychloroquine, zinc, and Zithromax remedy. In fact, RFK reported that you canceled two sponsored trials of outpatient hydroxychloroquine before completion.

True? If so, why did you not commission hydroxychloroquine studies?

Discrediting ivermectin

20) Throughout 2020, there were multiple legitimate studies confirming the effectiveness of ivermectin. In addition, countries all over the world were reporting how ivermectin was hugely successful in reducing the outbreak and deaths from COVID-19.

COVID-19 cases dropped 14-fold in regions of Peru where it was distributed. A Belgian physician in Miami began using it in March 2020 and saw an immediate increase in recoveries, one of the early signs that ivermectin alone could end the pandemic. He also published his astonishing success in the leading scientific journal for respiratory disease—not exactly hidden knowledge.

In January 2021, well into the pandemic, three leading COVID physicians, Drs. Kory, Paul Marik and Andrew Hill presented data to the National Institutes of Health COVID-19 Treatment Guideline Panel, with Kory testifying that:

“IVM could reduce hospitalizations by almost 90% and deaths by almost 75%. If hydroxychloroquine and IVM had been widely used instead of systematically suppressed, we could have prevented at least 500,000 deaths and 4.8 million hospitalizations.”

And yet, in the face of persistent evidence of the effectiveness of IVM, the FDA, the European Medical Association and the WHO all issued statements advising against the use of ivermectin for COVID-19.

On Aug. 16, 2021, the CDC ordered doctors to stop prescribing ivermectin.

On Aug. 17, your organization, NIAID, recommended against ivermectin use to combat COVID-19.

In early September 2021, after the FDA, the CDC and NIAID all called for stopping the use of ivermectin, the American Medical Association, the American Pharmacist Association and the American Society of Health System Pharmacists called on doctors to immediately stop prescribing ivermectin for COVID outside of clinical trials.

Why did you, your NIAID, the FDA, and the CDC all sabotage the use of ivermectin? The evidence is overwhelming that you did. How can you justify the decisions to do this?

21) In the face of ivermectin’s effectiveness, please explain to the American people the origin of the campaign to discredit the drug as a dangerous horse drug? Why did you—of all public health officials—not explain this misconception and instead let this false alarm spread?

22) Consider these statistics:

In more than 30 years, ivermectin has been associated with only 379 reported deaths—a death per dose reporting ratio of one to 10,584,408.

In contrast, over the 18 months after remdesivir received emergency use authorization, about 1.5 million patients received the drug, with a death per dose reporting ratio of 1 per 1,000.

Furthermore, among recipients of COVID vaccines in the U.S. during the 10 months after their rollout, 17,000 deaths occurred following vaccination—a reported death per dose ratio of 1 per 13,250.

Ivermectin, therefore, is thousands of times safer than remdesivir and the vaccines.

But even as late as August 29, 2021, during a CNN interview you said: “There is no evidence whatsoever that ivermectin works . . . There is no clinical evidence that indicates that this works.”

When will you acknowledge to the American people that you lied to them, and that instead of promoting two effective drugs, you promoted drugs and vaccines that were thousands of times less safe and less effective than hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin?

Deadly remdesivir

23) Why did you not disclose to the American people that seven members of the NIH treatment guidelines panel had financial relationships with Gilead, the manufacturer of remdesivir? How was this not a conflict of interest that should have been disclosed?

24) A Chinese study showed remdesivir ineffective at keeping hospitalized patients alive or reducing the duration of hospitalizations. The Chinese study also confirmed severe deadly toxicity.

The Chinese in turn shuttered its remdesivir trial because of its potentially lethal side effects.

This study was a randomized, double blind, placebo controlled, multi-center, peer reviewed study published in the world’s premier, scientific journal, the Lancet.

In contrast, RFK reported your remdesivir study was not peer reviewed.

What’s more, he reported that as you were sitting in the Oval Office one day, in spite of having knowledge of the Chinese abandonment of remdesivir, you declared that remdesivir had a clear cut, significant, positive effect.

RFK reported that you claimed your study had proven remdesivir so remarkably beneficial to Covid patients that you decided it would be unethical to deny Americans benefits of this “wonder drug.”

Will you admit that during that Oval Office pronouncement you were deceiving the American people? Or explain otherwise.

25) Please comment on the following, which is a quote from Vera Sharav, a long-time advocate for ethics in the clinical trial industry:

“Dr. Fauci had a vested interest in remdesivir. He sponsored the clinical trial whose detailed results were not subject to the peer review he demanded for the drugs he regarded as rivals, such as hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin.

“Instead of showing transparent data and convincing results, he did science by fiat. He simply declared the disappointing results to be highly significant and pronounced remdesivir to be the new standard of care.”

Why did you not follow the same standards for remdesivir that you demanded for hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin?

26) So let’s summarize our questions, and ask once again:

In the early months of the pandemic, convincing and compelling data were flowing daily from around the world of the effectiveness of hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin. This is now irrefutable, as it was then.

You knew that multiple credible, nationally known and world renowned physicians were urging the use of hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin along with the other protocols. They had convincing evidence that these drugs were effective.

Yet you, your agency, your colleagues, the FDA, the WHO, Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and the big pharmaceutical companies persistently discredited and discouraged the use of these drugs—drugs which would have saved hundreds of thousands of American lives.

Will you acknowledge tonight that you were wrong for doing that; apologize to the American people; and explain honestly what motivated you to do that?

And please don’t try to say your motivation was that there were not enough clinical trials. You know that would be a lie. Indeed, the esteemed Yale epidemiologist Dr. Harvey Risch called that explanation “a transparent sham.”

Killer vaccines

27) Why didn’t you and NIH disclose all of the many known adverse events, including death, of the COVID mRNA vaccines, including those reported by clinicians in the clinical trial post-marketing documentation?

28) Why did you support COVID mRNA vaccinations for pregnant and lactating women when there was not evidence to support it being safe for those groups?

29) From the Pfizer Papers: “By the time Pfizer’s vaccine rolled out to the public, the pharmaceutical giant knew that it would be killing babies and significantly harming women and men’s reproduction. The material in the documents makes it clear that damaging human’s ability to reproduce and causing spontaneous abortions of babies is ‘not a bug, it is a feature.’”

Why were Americans not informed of this?

30) Why did you or public health officials not report to the American people that Pfizer knew within three months after rollout in December 2020 that its vaccines did not work to stop COVID, that, in fact, its vaccines were linked to a myriad of adverse events?

31) Why weren’t the American people informed that by April 2021 Pfizer knew that its injections damaged the hearts of young people?

32) We could go on and on with questions about horrific stories of people who are suffering, have suffered and died from the mRNA vaccines. Here is the key question:

You and other federal officials, along with the pharmaceutical companies, knew about the risks and likely adverse effects of these vaccines. And yet you did not inform the public. Rather, you spent millions and millions of taxpayers’ dollars to shame every American into getting jabbed with these faulty drugs.

Why did you not tell the American people the truth?

33) Final question: In the March 4 edition of the Wall Street Journal, Scott W. Atlas, a COVID adviser to President Trump during the pandemic and a senior fellow at Stanford University’s Hoover Institution, wrote:

“Failure to demand and issue official statements of truth about the pandemic management after the devastation endured by millions would eliminate all accountability. And accountability is just what we need to restore trust in institutions and among fellow citizens.

“What about setting the record straight, officially recognizing the truth, demanding accountability?”

Are you, Dr. Fauci, willing to apologize tonight to the American people that you purposefully misled them and were wrong about hydroxychloroquine, ivermectin, remdesivir, and the mRNA vaccines?

Postscript: Sadly, there has been no accountability and no one held accountable for what Naomi Wolf’s book, The Pfizer Papers, calls “Crimes against humanity.”

Dr. Kory is one of the courageous warriors and heroes who fought for the use of hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin and helped create life-saving protocols as a founding member of the FLCCC. He was severely ostracized from the medical establishment—and still is, as are Drs. McCullough, Marik, and many others. Being on the front line of this worldwide tragedy and travesty, Kory told RFK that he has seen first-hand “some of the worst people in human history. They are responsible for the deaths of millions.”

Amy Kelly, one of the authors of “The Pfizer Papers,” contributed to this report.

