RESCUE with Michael Capuzzo

RESCUE with Michael Capuzzo

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Deborah Moyer's avatar
Deborah Moyer
2d

I just treated myself to a facial while on vacation, I was nervous as I’m very sensitive to vaccine shedding. The Esthetician probably vaccinated. The facial was relaxing but afterwards my husband said, “you don’t look well”. I was nauseous, pale and had fatigue and brain fog. I had chlorine dioxide bottle A and B with me. I found a decorative bowl in our cottage, mixed 20 drops of each bottle in a bathroom glass and added it to bowl filled with warm water. I soaked my feet for 30 minutes and I was good to go; energy and color back and nausea gone. That’s the magic of chlorine dioxide!

Reply
Share
Pastor Ricardo Beas's avatar
Pastor Ricardo Beas
2d

Something that no one has mentioned, is that even if someone were to have a serious reaction to chlorine dioxide, all they have to do is take vitamin C tablets, which neutralizes it, that is why Jim Humble recommended that, when taking it, that people avoid citrus fruit or juices, at least 2 hours before and after CD. From Jim’s “Recovery” book:

“If you take too much MMS1 and have a serious

Herxheimer reaction, (nausea, vomiting, excessive

diarrhea) take Vitamin C as an antidote. Take 2 grams

(2,000 mg) of Vitamin C at once. If the symptoms persist,

you can then take another 1 gram of Vitamin C the

following hour, and another 1 gram the third hour. Do not

go over this amount of Vitamin C. Two other options to

use as an antidote would be: Eat a fresh apple. Do not bite

and swallow, this must be chewed very well. Or take 1

level teaspoon of bicarbonate of soda in 1/4 of a cup (2

ounces/60 ml) of water. Drink a few more sips of plain

water after this if desired.

MMS”

Reply
Share
3 replies
65 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Michael Capuzzo & Teresa Capuzzo · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture