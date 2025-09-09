RESCUE with Michael Capuzzo

Bob
Sep 9

Serious idea

Put some guinea chickens on this island

People should just let guinea chickens run loose in their neighborhood

We were getting ticks all the time in our yard, we have a lot of farm animals. We always had a tick problem, we always checked the kids every night before bed. We found a lot of ticks

We got guinea chickens because I had them when i was a kid growing up on a farm and thought they were cool running around. They are fun to watch

Never thought about it but one day we all looked at each other and said, we dont get ticks anymore. These guineas free range our entire neighborhood. None of our neighbors have ever complained. They dont dig in the yard like a regular chicken does.

Earlier this year I caught them all, not an easy job, they roost in the pine trees. We penned them all up, I wanted to collect their eggs. No idea where they were laying them in the woods here. They do not like staying in a coop at night, might as well say they are wild animals

2 days later we had ticks again!! I thought is it true or an old wives tale. We kept them locked up for about 6 weeks, collected a few eggs, hatched some more and let them loose.

We have not had a tick on anybody in this house since, at least 6 months now.

Get some guinea chickens, let them run free in your neighborhood

Eva
Sep 9

Not good at all! Am I being too cynical thinking that I wouldn’t put it past “them” to use ticks to spread the red meat allergy to fit with Net Zero…

