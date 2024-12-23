Leading covid-19 physician Dr. Pierre Kory and investigative reporter Mary Beth Pfeiffer make the case that "misinformation" is a propaganda concept that cripples honest debate and the search for truth, evident in the false attacks on Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and the Make American Healthy Again movement.

FROM RESCUE: Today we publish an important essay, originally published in realclearhealth.com, by a team of medical and journalistic heroes who have spent years exposing the Biggest Lie and most fraudulent intellectual concept of the Covid Era (and there’s a lot to choose from!). It’s the new Orwellian nightmare propaganda term “misinformation.” That single made-up word, which has no meaning to distinguish truth from falsehood but only to divide the ever-shifting right-thinkers from their deplorable heretic neighbors, made journalism, science, and medicine in the last four years not just historically corrupt but epochally stupid. Other deadly-additive Fruit Loop words the authors point out, like “conspiracy theory” and “anti-vaxer,” transformed my journalism colleagues, ethically trained for decades to report both sides even as they tilted left, into monolithic ideological drones cancelling free speech for a global pharma cabal while silencing the adversarial debate that made America a beacon for democracy and alone will make it healthy again.

What damage journalists have wrought! The “misinformation” hit men men divided American families and friends more massively than any time in our history, killed our faith in science and medicine and hospitals, shattered the sacred doctor-patient relationship, killed a whole lot of people around the world in the process, and still seem so enchanted by the power of their personal AI (Arrogance and Ignorance) most of them don’t even know it yet. Mainstream journalists got everything important wrong in the pandemic, an ongoing global human tragedy and crime, while Robert F. Kennedy Jr. got everything right, according to Dr. Robert Redfield, the CDC boss working with Fauci at the time, even though Kennedy had savaged both men in his book, The Real Anthony Fauci: Bill Gates, Big Pharma, and the Global War on Democracy and Public Health.

Dr. Kory told me he has trouble talking to people who haven’t read Kennedy’s shattering investigative work. That hit home with me, so in the spirit of dialogue I’ve been giving copies —only $13.49 as I write this—as a post-election holiday present to my friends who are not yet friendlies. I hand the book over with a kind and gentle invitation, for if they follow my advice they will obliterate their world view, to read only the few massively documented pages on killing hydroxychloroquine, killing ivermectin, and the independent doctors who stepped into the breach to save the world.

Where would we be without them? In this season of light, the essay below makes me reflect on all the illumination Dr. Kory, who led the worldwide fight for ivermectin that saved countless lives, and Pfeiffer, whose rare and relentless reporting on RESCUE and elsewhere exposed the government conspiracy to deny millions of people the life-saving, pandemic-ending drug, have brought into the world at tremendous sacrifice. Their words are mightily reassuring. We live in amazing times with heroes all around us and the task of changing history in front of us. What work we all have yet to do! So raise a glass with me to disabling the disinformation dopes, to free speech and to the New Year: “Success to our friends, and the gifts of compassion, wisdom, and new enlightenment (and Nuremberg 2.0 with long prison terms) to our enemies.” ~ Michael Capuzzo

Let’s Retire the Word “Misinformation”

By Dr. Pierre Kory & Mary Beth Pfeiffer

We have a proposal in this unfolding milieu. Let’s have a serious, nuanced discussion. Let’s retire labels that have been weaponized against Robert F. Kennedy Jr., nominated for Health and Human Services Secretary, and many people like him.

Start with discarding threadbare words like “conspiracy theory,” “anti-vax,” and the ever-changing “misinformation.”

These linguistic sleights of hand have been deployed—by government, media, and vested interests—to dismiss policy critics and thwart debate. If post-election developments tell us anything, it is that such scorn may no longer work for a population skeptical of government overreach.

Although RFK has been lambasted for months in the press, he just scored a 47 percent approval rating in a CBS poll.

Clearly, Americans are asking: Is RFK on to something?

Perhaps, as he contends, a 1986 law that all but absolved vaccine manufacturers from liability has spawned an industry driven more by profit than protection.

Maybe Americans agree with RFK that the FDA, which gets 69 percent of its budget from pharmaceutical companies, is potentially compromised. Maybe Big Pharma, similarly, gets a free pass from the television news media that it generously supports. The U.S. and New Zealand, incidentally, are the only nations on earth that allow “direct-to- consumer” TV ads.

Finally, just maybe there’s a straight line from this unhealthy alliance to the growing list of eighty childhood shots, inevitably approved after cursory industry studies with no placebo controls. The Hepatitis B vaccine trial monitored the effects on newborns for just five days for a questionably necessary product to control a disease spread through sex and drug use.

More recently, RFK’s 2022 objections to the polio vaccine’s cursory three-day trial has been distorted in media reports.

Pointing out such conflicts and flaws in the process—with the goal of protecting infants—earns critics a label: “anti-vaxxer.”

Share

Misinformation?

If RFK is accused of being extreme or misdirected, consider the covid-19 axioms that Americans were told by their government.

The first: The pandemic started in animals in Wuhan, China. To think otherwise, Wikipedia states, is a “conspiracy theory,” fueled by “misplaced suspicion” and “anti-Chinese racism.”

Not so fast. In a new 520-page report, a Congressional subcommittee linked the outbreak to risky U.S.-supported virus research at a Wuhan lab at the pandemic epicenter. After twenty-five hearings, the subcommittee found no evidence of “natural origin.”

Is the report a slam dunk? Maybe not. But neither is dismissal of a lab leak.

The same goes for other pandemic dogma, including the utility of (ineffective) masks, (harmful) lockdowns, (arbitrary) six-foot spacing, and, most prominently, vaccines that millions were coerced to take and that harmed some.

Americans were told, wrongly, that two shots would prevent Covid and stop the spread. Natural immunity from previous infection was ignored to maximize vaccine uptake.

Yet there was scant scientific support for vaccinating babies with little risk, which few other countries did; pregnant women (whose deaths soared 40 percent after the rollout), and healthy adolescents, including some who suffered a heart injury called myocarditis. The CDC calls the condition “rare;” but a new study found 223 times more cases in 2021 than the average for all vaccines in the previous thirty years.

Truth Muzzled?

Beyond this, pandemic decrees were not open to question. Millions of social media posts were removed at the behest of the White House. The ranks grew both of well-funded fact-checkers and retractions of countervailing science.

The FDA, meantime, created a popular and false story line that the Nobel Prize-winning early-treatment drug ivermectin was for horses, not people, and might cause coma and death. Under pressure from a federal court, the FDA removed its infamous webpage, but not before it cleared the way for unapproved vaccines, possible under law only if no alternative was available.

An emergency situation can spawn official missteps. But they become insidious when dissent is suppressed and truth is molded to fit a narrative.

The government’s failures of transparency and oversight are why we are at this juncture today. RFK—should he overcome powerful opposition—may have the last word.

The conversation he proposes won’t mean the end of vaccines or of respect for science. It will mean accountability for what happened in ovid and reform of a dysfunctional system that made it possible.