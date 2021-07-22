What is RESCUE?

RESCUE is a publication and a global community of top journalists, scientists, doctors, nurses, and patients on a mission to shatter the Orwellian censorship wall and get news of life-saving COVID-19 doctors and treatments—including ivermectin, fluvoxamine, Vitamin D, and other medicines and supplements—out to the world. Censorship kills. Unfettered, doctors, patients, scientists, and journalists can end the pandemic and bring hope to the world.

RESCUE is the creation of acclaimed New York Times-bestselling author and ex-Philadelphia Inquirer reporter Michael Capuzzo and Teresa Banik Capuzzo, the founding editor and publisher of one of America’s best storytelling magazines, Mountain Home. This husband-wife team were the first (and still only) mainstream journalists to report the unmatched COVID-killing efficacy of corticosteroids and ivermectin, breakthroughs discovered by a group of the most published critical care doctors in the world (see FLCCC.net). It is the most important and absurdly censored story on the planet.

Join us and support the first newsroom of radically New Old School journalists and science writers who file dispatches of the best COVID-19 doctors and treatments to your inbox from all corners of the globe.

Together we can stop the censors, save lives, save our loved ones—and save the world.

Who is RESCUE?

Journalists Teresa and Mike Capuzzo, on a RESCUE mission.

Like everything Teresa and I do together, it’s impossible to know whose idea it was. I’m Mike Capuzzo, the New York Times-bestselling author of Close to Shore and The Murder Room and former staff writer for The Miami Herald and then The Philadelphia Inquirer. In that famous Broad Street newsroom I was mentored by the great ex-New York Times editor Gene Roberts, and met Teresa.

Teresa Banik Capuzzo was a researcher for the Inquirer I-team that won two Pulitzer Prizes in national reporting, then had me test too many desserts when she was Philadelphia magazine’s food editor and restaurant critic. Between six books, two of them co-authored by Teresa, I’ve written for The Wall Street Journal, The Washington Post, Esquire, Sports Illustrated (a story on racism suffered by Hank Aaron anthologized with the best of SI), and Smithsonian magazine. We’re as Old School as it gets.

Defying the collapse of local journalism and print, fifteen years ago we started publishing a monthly magazine, Mountain Home, “Free as the Wind,” out of our house by a creek in Teresa’s hometown of 3,203 in the Pennsylvania Appalachians and won 100,000 loyal readers across the farms, hills, and valleys straddling the PA-NY line. Our business model is simple: It is William Faulkner’s dictum that the writer “must teach himself that the basest of all things is to be afraid,” and leave “no room in his workshop for anything but the old verities and truths of the heart, the old universal truths lacking which any story is ephemeral and doomed,” or “he will write as though he stood among and watched the end of man.”

In May 2021, made heartsick by the censorship that was dividing, sickening, and killing our family and friends, my wife made the decision to publish the biggest story in the world from our small town—my 10,000-word story that doctors and scientists say is helping save lives all over the globe with an 83-cent pill that could end the pandemic in a month. It is the first comprehensive account of how Dr. Paul Marik, Dr. Pierre Kory, and their research team from five U.S. medical schools has saved countless lives globally. In a sane world, they would merit Nobel Prize consideration alongside vaccine researchers.

It is the story The New York Times, The Washington Post, The Wall Street Journal, and others in the slithering blob once known as big pharma/government/tech/media have covered up for more than a year. We’ll ship the story to your inbox in three parts when you sign up. Dr. Satoshi Ōmura in Japan, who won the 2015 Nobel Prize for the discovery of ivermectin, sent praise and encouragement to keep going. “We’re not stopping,” Teresa says.

Here is our carefully considered business model for RESCUE: We’re fucking sick of it.

We’re sick of friends and family dying or dancing with death or long-haul agonies because an Associated Press “fact-checker” cancelled the world’s finest doctor-scientists. We’re sick of doctors at the largest academic medical center in the U.S. asking us what pill will stop COVID for them and their families—and then going underground to find it. We’re sick of so-called science writers denying the world knowledge or the chance to even debate—the heartbeat of scientific advance—treatments that could make the coronavirus extinct and save millions. This is not journalism; it is a crime against humanity.

Join the movement of journalists reporting not just to change the world, but to save it.

What You Will Get:

You’ll receive news in real time of the most effective, life-saving COVID-19 treatments for prevention, early outpatient and hospitalized illness, long-haul symptoms, and post-vaccine syndrome from me, Teresa, and our team of mainstream and alternative journalists. You’ll meet the extraordinary doctors, nurses, clinics, hospitals, and telemedicine practitioners with deep experience preventing and treating COVID-19—those who prescribe ivermectin, fluvoxamine, and other FDA-approved drugs with cooperating pharmacies all over. (RESCUE does not give health advice; you need your doctor to do that for you).

A final note on the collapse of trust in journalism. For those of you unaccustomed to or skeptical of the integrity of Old School journalists, we hope RESCUE will be a new experience. Our writers see the world from left and right and all over the lot. They don’t necessarily agree with me or with Teresa about any or all of our analyses of the pandemic. But all of us at RESCUE share the conviction that vital stories of doctors and scientists making breakthroughs and saving lives all over the globe are not being told, and are worth telling.

What They’re Saying:

“I am a Neurologist from Taiwan, former superintendent of Taipei Municipal Guan-Du Hospital…I strongly felt that (Michael Capuzzo’s) important story should be introduced to Taiwan to empower people and family with COVID to fight for their lives. It took me several days to translate the story into Mandarin.” ~Dr. Joe Chern, Department of Neurology, Taipei Veterans General Hospital.

“Remarkable. Earth-shattering. I always wanted to believe that the CDC, all of us, were invested in the Hippocratic Oath. But your story of five amazing doctors who care about nothing but saving human beings on planet Earth…has changed the way I look at my profession.” ~University of Pittsburgh Medical Center family physician.

“Thank you for your beautifully written piece, “The Drug That Cracked COVID.” I thank God that you are spreading the word about Ivermectin…I remain astonished at how much of an uphill battle it has been…Early treatment saved my father’s life, who is 72 and has at least one co-morbidity. May many more follow in your footsteps.” ~Mary Farag, assistant professor of early Christian studies, Princeton Theological Seminary.

“A most informative, beautifully told story, terrific and masterful science writing. A big tip of the cap to Michael Capuzzo.” ~former director of The Council for the Advancement of Science Writing,

“Thank you so much for your essay, “The Drug that Cracked Covid,” and profound thanks to your wife, Teresa (Banik Capuzzo), for publishing this breakthrough reportage in Mountain Home magazine. I am sharing the link with everyone I know…Thank you, again. Here’s to overcoming the barriers to truth. ~Adrian du Plessis, editor, J’Accuse News, Canada.

“We know of doctors who prescribed ivermectin who then have been made examples of, their licenses revoked, their reputations smeared, and their professional and social status obliterated…But I take heart in the ethical, brave doctors, research scientists, and journalists who do care and who will turn the tide. You are one of them. We are not alone. Your writing has already saved people; I’m sure of it.” ~Lori Tooker, San Francisco

“Finally ONE brave journalist who stands up against the mainstream dictatorship.” ~Gaston Maqueda, Alberta Canadian Rockies

“Hope there will be more people and journalists like you who stand for truth and who really care❤️❤️❤️from the Philippines.” ~Caroline Chua

“Thank you for voicing this so freely and openly! We appreciate this honesty! Hi from South Africa.” ~Wolf and Bhakta Peyerl

“Thank you for speaking out and I pray journalist will listen to you to save our world by reporting truth instead of the lies they have reported for over a year. Please continue to speak out.” ~Dolores Walton.

“100,000’s of thousands of lives could have been saved! My heart aches...Thank you for speaking out with honor and a conscience...a hero!” ~T. Shields

“Thank You for restoring our faith that there are still some Great journalists out there.” ~Ron Hilton

“God bless a real journalist. It starts with ONE.” ~Guri Nordenskjold, Denmark.

“EVERYONE MUST READ THIS!” ~Sign taped in the library in Ulysses, PA, in the Appalachian Mountains (pop. 610, with one third below the poverty line).

And one more…

“This is such an incredibly written article. Everyone should take the time to read it. I cried at the end bc i read it soon out after my Father died from Covid (after being fully vaccinated) and we begged the doctors at the hospital to try Ivermectin and they wouldn’t.” ~Jamie Burress, CFA, CPA, managing director, Houston, Texas.

Become a Subscriber

Join the RESCUE team of journalists, doctors, and scientists with a mission to save lives, end the pandemic, stand for free speech, and restore the Hippocratic Oath, pillars of civilization and democracy.

Sign up for free to receive weekly dispatches mailed directly to your inbox.

Become a RESCUE TEAM founding subscriber for $9 a month, or $95 annually. Here’s what else you’ll get:

Serial updates from me and Teresa as I report my next book, The Covid Cowboys, about Drs. Marik and Kory’s historic efforts that saved humanity and the forces trying to stop them.

Exclusive monthly multimedia content from writers, artists, and medical experts in the RESCUE community. The ability to comment on all RESCUE stories.

The satisfaction of helping build the newsroom and global medical network changing the world—and sharing the most important life-saving information on Earth.

