Are You an Anti-Paxxer?
As doctors drop Paxlovid because of drug interactions and research shows it causes Covid rebounds and virus shedding, Pfizer and MSM crank the PR…
Feb 9
•
Linda Bonvie
118
Patient Zero Comes Back From Stage Four Cancer: Was It Ivermectin?
Physicians at five clinics nationwide will try to answer that question.
Feb 3
•
Mary Beth Pfeiffer
408
January 2024
Ivermectin Squares Off in a New War on Cancer
Medical pioneers are putting their Covid treatment expertise to new uses. For two cancer patients, that meant 'complete clinical response.'
Jan 31
•
Mary Beth Pfeiffer
880
Ask Why 429 Moms Died
Covid Deaths in Pregnancy Rose 300 Percent During Delta. Blame The Toxic Combination of Covid Plus Vaccines.
Jan 19
•
Pierre Kory, MD, MPA
and
Mary Beth Pfeiffer
465
November 2023
Insurance Industry Execs 'Alarmed' by Surge in Deaths Among Young People — But Stop Short of Blaming COVID Shots
According to InsuranceNewsNet, insurers are alarmed by data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that shows death rates for young and…
Nov 9, 2023
•
Michael Capuzzo
74
She Got the Best Covid Care the Government Allowed. She Is Among Thousands Who Died. Her Husband Is Suing.
Scott Mantel goes to court in what may be a landmark case for those who died when hospitals took government bonus money to give patients dangerous…
Nov 3, 2023
•
Mary Beth Pfeiffer
117
October 2023
CDC Wants Pregnant Women to Get 4 Vaccines — More and More Women Are Saying 'No'
The CDC is concerned that vaccine hesitancy among pregnant women is on the rise. But CDC's own data shows young expectant mothers are dying at an…
Oct 30, 2023
•
Michael Capuzzo
104
White House Orchestrated Cover-Up of COVID Vaccine Heart Damage
FOIA emails obtained by DailyClout show the White House and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention knew COVID-19 vaccines were linked to…
Oct 26, 2023
•
Michael Capuzzo
123
"Contaminated and Adulterated" Covid-19 Vaccines Should be Pulled from the Market
Dr. Robert Malone, Dr. Ryan Cole, & author Naomi Wolf tell a crowd at the Summit for Truth and Wellness in Rochester, New York, that the shots contain…
Oct 25, 2023
•
Mary Beth Pfeiffer
58
September 2023
The FDA has an "Ultra Vires" Problem.
An appeals court found that the FDA overstepped its authority in a public campaign against treating COVID-19 with the anti-parasite drug ivermectin.
Published on Bywords
•
Sep 10, 2023
June 2023
Whales Die, While Officials, Media, and Environmentalists Lie
"Save the Whales" is now "sacrifice the whales" to East Coast wind turbines, oil & gas drilling, and reporter lackeys for the marine-industrial complex…
Jun 28, 2023
•
Linda Bonvie
390
A Pfizer shot. A failed heart. A transplant. Get vaxxed again?
John Berndsen was among masses inoculated under what Dr. Peter McCullough calls “the worst pharmaceutical development idea in the history of mankind…
Jun 8, 2023
•
Mary Beth Pfeiffer
510
