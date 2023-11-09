RESCUE with Michael Capuzzo

Are You an Anti-Paxxer?
As doctors drop Paxlovid because of drug interactions and research shows it causes Covid rebounds and virus shedding, Pfizer and MSM crank the PR…
  
Linda Bonvie
25
Patient Zero Comes Back From Stage Four Cancer: Was It Ivermectin?
Physicians at five clinics nationwide will try to answer that question.
  
Mary Beth Pfeiffer
99

January 2024

November 2023

Insurance Industry Execs ‘Alarmed’ by Surge in Deaths Among Young People — But Stop Short of Blaming COVID Shots
According to InsuranceNewsNet, insurers are alarmed by data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that shows death rates for young and…
  
Michael Capuzzo
8
She Got the Best Covid Care the Government Allowed. She Is Among Thousands Who Died. Her Husband Is Suing.
Scott Mantel goes to court in what may be a landmark case for those who died when hospitals took government bonus money to give patients dangerous…
  
Mary Beth Pfeiffer
24

October 2023

CDC Wants Pregnant Women to Get 4 Vaccines — More and More Women Are Saying ‘No’
The CDC is concerned that vaccine hesitancy among pregnant women is on the rise. But CDC's own data shows young expectant mothers are dying at an…
  
Michael Capuzzo
23
White House Orchestrated Cover-Up of COVID Vaccine Heart Damage
FOIA emails obtained by DailyClout show the White House and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention knew COVID-19 vaccines were linked to…
  
Michael Capuzzo
9
"Contaminated and Adulterated" Covid-19 Vaccines Should be Pulled from the Market
Dr. Robert Malone, Dr. Ryan Cole, & author Naomi Wolf tell a crowd at the Summit for Truth and Wellness in Rochester, New York, that the shots contain…
  
Mary Beth Pfeiffer
11

September 2023

June 2023

